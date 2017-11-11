Jones becomes eighth England withdrawal

Dominic Solanke and Lewis Cook are drafted into the England senior squad for Tuesday's friendly against Brazil following the withdrawal of an eighth player.

Phil Jones has become the eighth player to withdraw from the England squad through injury ahead of Tuesday's international friendly against Brazil.

The Manchester United defender has been sent back to his club side for treatment after being forced off midway through the goalless draw with Germany complaining of a leg injury.

England boss Gareth Southgate offered a positive outlook at full time, claiming that the issue was nothing serious, but Jones has now been forced to pull out of the squad.

Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke and Lewis Cook of Bournemouth have been drafted in from the Under-21s side, joining teammate Angus Gunn who will provide goalkeeping cover against Brazil next week.

Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were also reportedly under consideration to gain experience at senior level, but Southgate is now unlikely to call up any further players.