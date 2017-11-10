Jones off injured in England friendly

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has hobbled off injured during England's friendly international against Germany at Wembley Stadium.
The centre-back picked up a knock while making a goalline clearance from Manchester City's Leroy Sane in the 17th minute of the match, aggravating an existing leg injury.
Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate gave Jones a chance to run the injury off, but the United man was unable to make it past the 25th minute, and was replaced by debutante Joe Gomez with the scoreline at 0-0.
The news will come as a blow to Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who faces the possibility of losing the experienced defender for the Christmas period.
