Jones off injured in England friendly

England defender Phil Jones picks up an injury during the Three Lions friendly against Germany.

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has hobbled off injured during England's friendly international against Germany at Wembley Stadium.

The centre-back picked up a knock while making a goalline clearance from Manchester City's Leroy Sane in the 17th minute of the match, aggravating an existing leg injury.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate gave Jones a chance to run the injury off, but the United man was unable to make it past the 25th minute, and was replaced by debutante Joe Gomez with the scoreline at 0-0.

The news will come as a blow to Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who faces the possibility of losing the experienced defender for the Christmas period.

