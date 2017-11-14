Walker: 'England squad depth strong'

Nov 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
0-0
Brazil
 
FT

Kyle Walker: 'England squad depth is very good'

England full-back Kyle Walker praises the side's squad depth after Gareth Southgate's men drew 0-0 with both Germany and Brazil.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 11:41 UK

England full-back Kyle Walker has praised the side's squad depth after Gareth Southgate's men drew 0-0 with both Germany and Brazil.

Walker started against Brazil after coming on as a substitute for Tottenham Hotspur teammate Kieran Trippier during the tie with world champions Germany.

The latest international break has seen call-ups awarded for youngsters including Joe Gomez and Tammy Abraham.

"The competition is strong," Walker told the Evening Standard. "Everyone knows that we are playing for the shirt. Every time we are going out onto the field, you have to perform to be on that plane in Russia.

"You just have to look at the lads that have stepped up over the last two games. People like Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez are good players and have proved that on the big stage.

"Having competition for the World Cup is healthy. It's only going to push every one of us because we know that there is someone biting at our heels or you know you need to take that shirt off someone."

Loftus-Cheek, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, was praised for his performance against Germany, while Liverpool's Joe Gomez was awarded the man-of-the-match award in Tuesday's tie with Brazil.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: England 0-0 Brazil - as it happened
 Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Gareth Southgate: 'Ruben Loftus-Cheek must build resilience'
 Neymar in action during the international friendly between Japan and Brazil on November 10, 2017
Result: England, Brazil play out goalless draw
