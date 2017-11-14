Walker: 'England squad depth strong'

England full-back Kyle Walker praises the side's squad depth after Gareth Southgate's men drew 0-0 with both Germany and Brazil.

England full-back Kyle Walker has praised the side's squad depth after Gareth Southgate's men drew 0-0 with both Germany and Brazil.

Walker started against Brazil after coming on as a substitute for Tottenham Hotspur teammate Kieran Trippier during the tie with world champions Germany.

The latest international break has seen call-ups awarded for youngsters including Joe Gomez and Tammy Abraham.

"The competition is strong," Walker told the Evening Standard. "Everyone knows that we are playing for the shirt. Every time we are going out onto the field, you have to perform to be on that plane in Russia.

"You just have to look at the lads that have stepped up over the last two games. People like Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez are good players and have proved that on the big stage.

"Having competition for the World Cup is healthy. It's only going to push every one of us because we know that there is someone biting at our heels or you know you need to take that shirt off someone."

Loftus-Cheek, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, was praised for his performance against Germany, while Liverpool's Joe Gomez was awarded the man-of-the-match award in Tuesday's tie with Brazil.