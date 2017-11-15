Father: 'Jose Mourinho held Ruben Loftus-Cheek back'

Father: 'Mourinho held Loftus-Cheek back'
© Offside
The father of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek criticises the way Jose Mourinho handled his son during his time at Stamford Bridge.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 20:32 UK

The father of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has criticised the way Jose Mourinho handled his son during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek has already made as many Premier League starts during his loan spell at Crystal Palace as he has done throughout his Chelsea career, with his form at Selhurst Park being recognised with a call-up to the England squad.

The 21-year-old went on to be named man of the match on his debut against Germany before limping off early against Brazil, and his father Trevor believes that he is benefitting from his regular playing time.

"Jose Mourinho held him back. He should have been playing. Everyone behind the scenes was asking: 'why isn't he playing?" he told the Mail.

"If Ruben was playing for Mauricio Pochettino, he'd have 70, 80, 90 first-team appearances by now."

Loftus-Cheek has registered one assist in his seven Premier League appearances for Palace so far this season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Read Next:
Loftus-Cheek told to 'become more resilient'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gareth Bale after Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Juventus on June 6, 2017
Real Madrid 'lower Gareth Bale asking price to £62m'
 Marcos Rojo lies injured during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Marcos Rojo makes Manchester United return
 Saul Niguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad on March 1, 2016
Manchester United 'eye £134m summer move for Saul Niguez'
Forsberg plays down Man Utd speculationFather: 'Mourinho held Loftus-Cheek back'Carlos Soler 'tops Man United wishlist'Martial: 'Jose Mourinho is tough on me'Lukaku thanks teammates after historic goal
United 'face uphill battle to keep Fellaini'Rojo aiming for Champions League returnRB Leipzig lead United in Embalo race?Report: Shaw crashes car into Phil Jones'sGiggs: 'I wouldn't swap Rashford for Jesus'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Chelsea 'to sell Willian to fund move for Lucas Moura'
 Italy's coach Antonio Conte follows the action during the UEFA Euro 2016 Group H qualifying football match Norway vs Italy on September 9, 2014
Report: Antonio Conte targeted to revive Italian football
 Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Gareth Southgate: 'Ruben Loftus-Cheek must build resilience'
Valencia 'eyeing Sandro Ramirez swoop'Father: 'Mourinho held Loftus-Cheek back'Prem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?Didier Drogba to retire at end of seasonBakayoko: 'Kante not better than me'
Cahill fit to face Brazil at WembleyLiverpool 'win race for Leon Goretzka'Man Utd 'given asking price for Bale'Moses: 'Chelsea criticised too harshly'Chelsea 'hopeful over Eden Hazard fitness'
> Chelsea Homepage
More England News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: England 0-0 Brazil - as it happened
 Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Gareth Southgate: 'Ruben Loftus-Cheek must build resilience'
 Neymar in action during the international friendly between Japan and Brazil on November 10, 2017
Result: England, Brazil play out goalless draw
Father: 'Mourinho held Loftus-Cheek back'Neymar: 'Tough to break down England'Walker: 'England squad depth strong'Team News: England make five changes for Brazil clashEngland lock Kruis dropped for Aus clash
Tite: 'England can win World Cup'Howe: 'Cook is improving rapidly'Tite: 'Jesus, Kane have different qualities'England confirm dates for Netherlands, Italy friendliesDier looking forward to facing Paulinho
> England Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Gareth Southgate: 'Ruben Loftus-Cheek must build resilience'
 Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Father: 'Jose Mourinho held Ruben Loftus-Cheek back'
 Roy Hodgson plays it cool during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on October 14, 2017
Roy Hodgson: 'We need forward additions'
Crystal Palace show interest in Babacar?Cabaye: 'Vital Palace keep hold of Zaha'Southgate: 'Loftus-Cheek threat to teammates'Arsenal want Zaha as Sanchez replacement?Wright: 'Loftus-Cheek better than Bakayoko'
Hodgson denies Palace Wilshere linkLoftus-Cheek: 'I had to get out of Chelsea'Loftus-Cheek to start against Germany?Hodgson wants Jack Wilshere at Palace?Christian Benteke back in Palace training
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 