Tottenham 'interested in Richarlison'

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for Watford forward Richarlison during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old only joined Watford from Fluminense during the summer, but his performances over the opening months of the season have attracted interest from other Premier League clubs.

The Mirror reports that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been suitably impressed by Richarlison's form to send scouts to watch him on a regular basis.

The Brazilian has started all but one of the Hornets' 11 Premier League games so far this season, scoring four times and creating two more to hit the ground running in England.

Watford would be reluctant to lose one of their star players, though, and are likely to command a significant fee should they consider selling the youngster.

The Hornets paid £11.2m for Richarlison, tying him down to a five-year contract which would keep him at Vicarage Road until 2022.