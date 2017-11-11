Pochettino: 'I'm in love with Daniel Levy'

General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino: 'I am in love with chairman Daniel Levy'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes to "write some history" for the club in the coming years, as he 'declares his love' for chairman Daniel Levy.
Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated his desire to remain at Tottenham Hotspur for the long term by jokingly admitting that he is "in love" with chairman Daniel Levy.

The 45-year-old is responsible for turning the Lilywhites into serious title challengers since being appointed in 2014, guiding the club to third and second-place finishes in the past two years.

Spurs chief Levy has stated in the past that he wants the Argentine coach, linked with a number of managerial positions of late, to still be in North London in "10 or 15 years' time".

Pochettino seems happy to oblige, telling reporters: "It's true that sometimes I don't want to be so kind with Daniel because Daniel knows more than me that sometimes we have differences, but I am in love with him.

"Because he is the type of person who gave me one day, three and a half years ago, the possibility to be here. To be able to write some history for this amazing club, to start to discover a different style of club, a different kind of project.

"To be here to me is more than a pleasure. I am so happy and my family and that is why I am so proud."

Pochettino's side return to action next Saturday with a trip to face North London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Your Comments
