Man United, PSG 'in battle for Pochettino'

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly wanted by Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain due to his ongoing success at Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly at the centre of a tug of war between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 45-year-old has worked wonders since arriving in North London three-and-a-half-years ago, guiding the Lilywhites to third and second-place Premier League finishes in the last two seasons.

Pochettino could be on his way out of the club at the end of the campaign, however, as The Express suggests that both United and PSG are keen to prise him away.

Big-spending PSG are said to be on the lookout for a new boss to replace Unai Emery, whose job is under threat if he fails to guide the French giants to at least the last four of the Champions League.

United are bracing themselves for Jose Mourinho's potential departure, meanwhile, which could - ironically - see the Parisians snap him up if their number-one target becomes available.

Pochettino has also been linked with the Real Madrid job in recent weeks after helping Spurs to a 3-1 win over the European champions earlier this month.

