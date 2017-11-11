New Transfer Talk header

Report: Real Madrid ready to move for Marquinhos

Report: Madrid to move for Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos is a January transfer target for Spanish and European champions Real Madrid, according to a report.
Spanish and European champions Real Madrid reportedly intend to bolster their squad with the £71m addition of Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos.

The 23-year-old, rumoured to have been on Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's summer wishlist, has been used in 12 of PSG's 16 Ligue 1 and Champions League matches this term.

According to Diario Gol, Los Blancos are prepared to spend big to sign the Brazilian centre-back, who they believe can shore up their backline following a shaky start to the campaign.

Sergio Ramos has been far from his best so far this term and Raphael Varane has struggled with an injury problem, while Jesus Vallejo and Nacho are not entirely trusted to lead from the back.

The report suggests that, with a new central defender a priority for Zinedine Zidane in January, Madrid are prepared to go all out to sign the former Corinthians and Roma star.

