Kylian Mbappe: 'Neymar took me under his wing as soon as I arrived'

Mbappe: 'Neymar took me under his wing'
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe claims that Neymar "feels good" at the Parc des Princes, amid recent claims that the Brazilian is already seeking a move away.
Kylian Mbappe has thanked Neymar for helping him settle at Paris Saint-Germain and insists that his fellow forward is more than happy in the French capital.

Neymar arrived at the Parc des Princes from Barcelona shortly before Mbappe in the summer window, setting the club back £198m to trigger his release clause.

Several members of PSG's squad are said to have grown unhappy with the privileges afford to the Brazil international, however, and there is also ongoing speculation of a falling out with boss Unai Emery.

Mbappe has attempted to downplay any suggestions of a rift between the world's most expensive player and the rest of his teammates, while also heaping praise on Edinson Cavani.

"He facilitated my integration, took me under his wing," he told the club's official website. "With me, he behaves like a big brother. Having a player like him who helps you every day is really good. He is a great player. We are very happy to have him with us. He feels good here and will achieve great things.

"[Cavani is] superb. I think he's the perfect player for profiles like Neymar and me. He is very available, very mobile, and has an extraordinary finishing quality. He is a born striker.

"He is now very close to breaking the club's record of goals. We will do everything so that he can reach it as soon as possible. He is a good person and a very great professional. He is one of the best attackers in the world."

France forward Mbappe has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for club and country this term, most recently netting twice against Angers last weekend.

Neymar in action during the Ligue 1 match between Guingamp and Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2017
