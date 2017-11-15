General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Anthony Martial: 'Jose Mourinho is tough on me'

Martial: 'Jose Mourinho is tough on me'
Anthony Martial insists that he has no issue with Jose Mourinho's management style at Manchester United, as the forward believes that it is 'for his own benefit'.
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has admitted that it is tough to please Jose Mourinho, but is a fan of the Portuguese's management style.

Martial has struggled to break into the Red Devils' first-team fold this term, starting just eight of the 16 games that he has featured in.

The 21-year-old has often impressed when turned to, however, scoring six times and setting up the same number of goals for his teammates.

After marking his return to international football with France in style over the last week, Martial now intends to further prove himself at Old Trafford under Mourinho.

"He's hard with all of us and he is hard with me, there is no question," he told the Premier League's official website. "But I know that it's for my benefit. I also know that he really likes me as a person, so there's no issue about the discipline being for the wrong reasons.

"But the objective, of course, is to have all of us in good condition, and being fit to play every match and that is what I'm hoping to do.

"At the beginning we didn't know each other too well, but over time we have got to know each other better. He knows my strengths and my weaknesses, such as they are, but the outcome is that we are learning to give everything in the right way."

Martial will be in contention to play when Man United return to action on Saturday afternoon with the visit of Newcastle United.

