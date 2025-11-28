Man United transfer news: Red Devils want to sign 'the new Neymar' in January

By Carter White | 28 Nov 2025 13:53 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 14:12

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Santos youngster Robinho Junior.

Focusing on the current squad for the moment, the Red Devils face a daunting trip to the base of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Ruben Amorim's troops will be looking to avoid back-to-back defeats after suffering a shock 1-0 loss to Everton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

It appeared as if Man United would be able to extend their unbeaten run when Idrissa Gueye was sent off for the Toffees in the 13th minute.

However, the Red Devils were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall finding the net for the visitors in the first half.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Man United want to the next Neymar?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man United are scouring the South American market ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Red Devils are keen on securing the services of Santos wonderkid Robinho in the very near future.

Given his trickery and skill on the wings, the 17-year-old has been likened to Neymar during the early stages of his star-studded career.

It is said that Man United are the 'most determined' at this stage to sign the attacker, with a number of other top European clubs also keen.

Santos are supposedly open to a sale of Robinho during the winter trading point due to their difficult financial situation in the top flight of Brazil.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Robinho fitting into Ruben's system

With Amorim unlikely to switch from his 3-4-3 formation, Robinho might have to play in one of the two attacking-midfield roles for Man United.

There is a case for the youngster to operate in wing-back role, although that may be asking a lot of a teenager fresh on the Premier League scene.

Either way, it is likely that Robinho would be eased into life in Manchester before becoming a major part of the first-team plans at the 20-time English champions.