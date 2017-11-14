Nov 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​RheinEnergieStadion
Germany
2-2
France
Werner (56'), Stindl (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Lacazette (34', 71')

Result: Lars Stindl helps Germany snatch last-ditch draw against France

Result: Germany snatch late draw against France
© Getty Images
Germany score in the final minute to rescue a 2-2 draw against France in their friendly international.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 22:35 UK

Two of the favorites to go the distance at next summer's World Cup finals have played out a draw as France held Germany 2-2 at the RheinEnergieStadion.

A brace from Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette looked to have won the match for the visitors, but a last-minute strike by Lars Stindl pegged them back at the death.

France took the lead just after the half hour mark when Anthony Martial collected a lofted pass from Lucas Digne and lined Lacazette up for a close-range tap-in, the Gunners striker keeping his cool to bury the chance.

The score remained 1-0 until early in the second period when Mesut Ozil picked out Timo Werner with a through-ball, allowing the RB Leipzig man to rifle beyond France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda in a one-on-one situation.

The French netted their second in the 71st minute, just moments after Toni Kroos had rattled their crossbar with a free kick, the visitors staging a swift counter though Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, whose square pass was slid home by Lacazette to make it 2-1.

Just when France thought they had claimed the scalp of the world champions, Mario Gotze's deft flick ended up in the path of Stindl, who fired beyond Mandanda and into the net to ensure that Germany had the final say.

Thomas Lemar celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Read Next:
Hummels amazed by depth of France squad
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lars Stindl, Alexandre Lacazette, Lucas Digne, Timo Werner, Mesut Ozil, Steve Mandanda, Kylian Mbappe, Toni Kroos, Anthony Martial, Mario Gotze, Football
Your Comments
More Germany News
Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Team News: Emre Can handed start in Germany defence
 Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Group C qualifying football match Germany vs Republic of Ireland in Cologne, western Germany on October 11, 2013
Result: Lars Stindl helps Germany snatch last-ditch draw against France
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England boss Gareth Southgate: 'Brazil will be bigger test than Germany'
Hummels amazed by depth of France squadJoachim Low pleased with Germany displaySouthgate lavishes praise on debutantsEric Dier satisfied with Germany drawResult: Inexperienced England hold Germany
Jones off injured in England friendlyLive Commentary: England 0-0 Germany - as it happenedTeam News: Loftus-Cheek, Abraham start for EnglandSouthgate: 'England booing unacceptable'Giroud plays down injury concerns
> Germany Homepage
More France News
Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Team News: Emre Can handed start in Germany defence
 Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante deny all knowledge as Raheem Sterling goes down during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on September 30, 2017
Tiemoue Bakayoko: 'N'Golo Kante not better than me'
 Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Group C qualifying football match Germany vs Republic of Ireland in Cologne, western Germany on October 11, 2013
Result: Lars Stindl helps Germany snatch last-ditch draw against France
Karim Benzema: 'France return unlikely'Hummels amazed by depth of France squadGiroud returns to Arsenal with thigh injuryPogba: 'Martial an incredible talent'Giroud offers support to "leader" Evra
Coleman: 'France are best team we've played'Ramsey: 'France test a great experience'Result: France see off stubborn Wales in ParisLive Commentary: France 2-0 Wales - as it happenedTeam News: Coleman names strong Wales XI in France
> France Homepage
More RB Leipzig News
Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
RB Leipzig lead Manchester United in race to sign Benfica's Umaro Embalo?
 Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Group C qualifying football match Germany vs Republic of Ireland in Cologne, western Germany on October 11, 2013
Result: Lars Stindl helps Germany snatch last-ditch draw against France
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Report: Watford to pounce for former Chelsea target Adrian Semper
Leipzig rule out mid-season Keita switchReport: Barcelona scout Timo WernerArsenal, Chelsea 'keen on ex-Reds keeper'United to move for Leipzig defender?Result: Bayern top table after beating Leipzig
This weekend's biggest games in world footballResult: Bayern Munich survive cup scareLive Commentary: RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich - as it happenedWerner reveals Man Utd "dream"Result: Leipzig end Dortmund's unbeaten start
> RB Leipzig Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 