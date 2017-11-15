Chelsea 'to sell Willian for Lucas Moura'

A report claims that Willian will be allowed to leave Chelsea in the summer as the Blues intend to free up further funds to bring in Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

Premier League champions Chelsea are reportedly ready to offload Willian in January to fund a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Lucas Moura.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is said to have been given a figure of £27m to lure Moura away from the French capital, as he attempts to further reshape his attacking setup.

French news outlet Le10 Sport suggests that Willian will be the fall guy, with unnamed Chinese Super League clubs willing to offer large sums to sign the Brazilian winger.

Willian has been used 11 times in the Premier League for Chelsea this term, but just six of those appearances have been starts as Pedro, Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard have instead been preferred in the frontline.

The same report claims that Conte is a fan of former Manchester United target Lucas, who has yet to feature from the off in a Ligue 1 game for PSG this term.