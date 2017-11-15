New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea 'to sell Willian to fund move for Lucas Moura'

Chelsea 'to sell Willian for Lucas Moura'
© Getty Images
A report claims that Willian will be allowed to leave Chelsea in the summer as the Blues intend to free up further funds to bring in Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 15:17 UK

Premier League champions Chelsea are reportedly ready to offload Willian in January to fund a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Lucas Moura.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is said to have been given a figure of £27m to lure Moura away from the French capital, as he attempts to further reshape his attacking setup.

French news outlet Le10 Sport suggests that Willian will be the fall guy, with unnamed Chinese Super League clubs willing to offer large sums to sign the Brazilian winger.

Willian has been used 11 times in the Premier League for Chelsea this term, but just six of those appearances have been starts as Pedro, Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard have instead been preferred in the frontline.

The same report claims that Conte is a fan of former Manchester United target Lucas, who has yet to feature from the off in a Ligue 1 game for PSG this term.

Eden Hazard in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Read Next:
Hazard: 'Good to have Luiz at Chelsea'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Willian, Lucas Moura, Antonio Conte, Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard, Pedro, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Chelsea 'to sell Willian to fund move for Lucas Moura'
 Italy's coach Antonio Conte follows the action during the UEFA Euro 2016 Group H qualifying football match Norway vs Italy on September 9, 2014
Report: Antonio Conte targeted to revive Italian football
 Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Gareth Southgate: 'Ruben Loftus-Cheek must build resilience'
Prem big boys tracking Bilbao youngster?Didier Drogba to retire at end of seasonBakayoko: 'Kante not better than me'Cahill fit to face Brazil at WembleyLiverpool 'win race for Leon Goretzka'
Man Utd 'given asking price for Bale'Moses: 'Chelsea criticised too harshly'Chelsea 'hopeful over Eden Hazard fitness'Southgate: 'Loftus-Cheek threat to teammates'Stamford Bridge redevelopment further delayed?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Chelsea 'to sell Willian to fund move for Lucas Moura'
 Neymar in action for Brazil at the 2016 Olympic Games
Casemiro: 'Neymar will always be welcome at Real Madrid'
 Javier Mascherano in action for Liverpool
Liverpool favourites to re-sign Javier Mascherano
PSG 'want £18m for Javier Pastore'Draxler: 'I'm not thinking of leaving PSG'Emery on brink of being sacked by PSG?Man United, PSG 'in battle for Pochettino'Mbappe: 'Neymar took me under his wing'
Cesar: 'Neymar best player in the world'Report: Madrid to move for MarquinhosArsenal 'eyeing Draxler-Sanchez swap'Di Maria: 'I was close to Barcelona move'Coutinho 'not interested in PSG move'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 