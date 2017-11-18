Christian Benteke fit for Everton clash

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirms that Christian Benteke is fit to face Everton on Saturday following almost two months on the sidelines through injury.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Christian Benteke is available for this weekend's Premier League clash with Everton at Selhurst Park.

The Belgian striker has spent almost two months on the sidelines with a knee injury but has now returned to training and is expected to feature on Saturday.

However, Palace could be without new England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is still struggling with the back injury which forced him off early against Brazil at Wembley on Tuesday.

"We're hoping Christian can play a big part for us. I don't think it would be a risk playing him - he had three good training sessions this week," Hodgson told reporters.

"We're assessing Ruben, that's the main thing. He didn't train today. But it's a back spasm - so there's a hope that will get better. Ruben played well for England and he deserves the praise. I don't think it will affect him, he's a composed, grounded player.

"He is quality player, and it is good he took the opportunity. He knows he has got a lot of work to do. Age is not a factor, the important thing is he plays for us and plays well and if that happens he will be a contender for Gareth Southgate."

Palace currently prop up the Premier League table having picked up only four points and scored just four goals from their 11 outings so far this season.