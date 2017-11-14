Crystal Palace show interest in Babacar?

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar during the January transfer window.

Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Crystal Palace.

Since the start of the season, Palace have struggled for goals in the Premier League, with Christian Benteke failing to net in 522 minutes of league action before suffering a knee injury.

Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako have been left to deputise for the Belgian but according to Viola News, Palace have already moved to try to solve their issues in the final third.

Roy Hodgson is allegedly keen on bringing in Babacar, who has scored 16 goals in 40 matches for the Italian side since the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

However, the 24-year-old is yet to make a start in Serie A this season, with each of the Senegalese attacker's outings coming from the substitutes' bench.

Babacar is said to have expressed a desire to move to a club in London at the start of 2018.