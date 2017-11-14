Yohan Cabaye: 'Vital Crystal Palace keep hold of Wilfried Zaha'

Cabaye: 'Vital Palace keep hold of Zaha'
© Offside
Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye admits that his side "missed" Wilfried Zaha when he was out injured and hopes to see his teammate stick around at Selhurst Park.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 14:55 UK

Yohan Cabaye has talked up the importance of Crystal Palace keeping hold of Wilfried Zaha if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast international has made a big impact since returning from a two-month injury layoff in mid-October, scoring twice in his four Premier League games.

Zaha's form since the start of last season has seen him linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, but Cabaye admits that Palace need the 25-year-old - as well as crocked striker Christian Benteke - to remain at the club and continue producing dazzling displays.

"Wilf is very important for us and for the club," he told Sky Sports News. "He can do some things [on the pitch] that only he knows how to do. It is important to have that kind of player in the squad.

"We missed him, and also Christian, when he was injured and then since he's back he's showed everyone what he can do on the pitch. Hopefully he will be in a good way after last week and the game for Ivory Coast and hopefully he will play well on Saturday [against Everton]."

Palace are currently rock bottom of the Premier League table, six points adrift of safety after winning just one game all season.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal want Zaha as Sanchez replacement?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Yohan Cabaye, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Wilfried Zaha celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on October 14, 2017
Yohan Cabaye: 'Vital Crystal Palace keep hold of Wilfried Zaha'
 Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during the international friendly between England and Germany on November 10, 2017
Gareth Southgate: 'Chelsea players threatened by Ruben Loftus-Cheek'
 Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Arsenal want Wilfried Zaha as Alexis Sanchez replacement?
Wright: 'Loftus-Cheek better than Bakayoko'Hodgson denies Palace Wilshere linkLoftus-Cheek: 'I had to get out of Chelsea'Loftus-Cheek to start against Germany?Hodgson wants Jack Wilshere at Palace?
Christian Benteke back in Palace trainingIslam Slimani wants Leicester City exit?Netherlands call up Timothy Fosu-MensahWinks doubtful for England friendliesHodgson: 'I cannot ask for more from Palace'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 