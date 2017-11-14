Cabaye: 'Vital Palace keep hold of Zaha'

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye admits that his side "missed" Wilfried Zaha when he was out injured and hopes to see his teammate stick around at Selhurst Park.

Yohan Cabaye has talked up the importance of Crystal Palace keeping hold of Wilfried Zaha if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast international has made a big impact since returning from a two-month injury layoff in mid-October, scoring twice in his four Premier League games.

Zaha's form since the start of last season has seen him linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, but Cabaye admits that Palace need the 25-year-old - as well as crocked striker Christian Benteke - to remain at the club and continue producing dazzling displays.

"Wilf is very important for us and for the club," he told Sky Sports News. "He can do some things [on the pitch] that only he knows how to do. It is important to have that kind of player in the squad.

"We missed him, and also Christian, when he was injured and then since he's back he's showed everyone what he can do on the pitch. Hopefully he will be in a good way after last week and the game for Ivory Coast and hopefully he will play well on Saturday [against Everton]."

Palace are currently rock bottom of the Premier League table, six points adrift of safety after winning just one game all season.