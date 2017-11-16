Coutinho: 'Liverpool have helped me grow'

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho says that the club have helped him become "stronger in every way" since joining the Reds in 2013.

Coutinho, who was the subject of a rejected £119m bid by Barcelona, signed for the Merseyside club for £8.5m in the January transfer window four years ago.

The Brazilian expressed desire to join the Spanish giants in the summer but has remained focused at Anfield after Liverpool snubbed further bids by the Nou Camp club.

"I have grown immensely since I've been here," Coutinho told Goal. "I have become stronger here in every way. Every year, I've felt like I've taken more on and become better, more complete and mentally prepared - not only with football but life in general.

"I have never wanted to settle because I know that improvement is something that doesn't stop. There are always new things you can pick up and many ways to develop. I'm happy with how much I've grown, but I'm not finished yet.

"When I arrived, I had only been seen or thought of as a playmaker. But I've had the opportunity to work with top professionals, real quality players, and under good managers which has helped me understand the responsibilities of different positions and what each one requires."

Coutinho, who appeared at Wembley in England's 0-0 draw with Brazil on Tuesday, returns to Liverpool as the Reds prepare to host Southampton on Saturday.