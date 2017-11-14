Neymar: 'Tough to break down England'

Brazil forward Neymar claims that England "defend more than other teams", having been held to a goalless draw at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.

Neymar has admitted that Brazil "tried everything" to find a way past a defensive England side in Tuesday evening's goalless draw at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions successfully kept out their star-studded opponents' forward line, comprised of Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

Despite seeing his side frustrated in their final outing of 2017, however, the 25-year-old insists that Brazil can be pleased with their showings overall this calendar year after losing just one of their 11 matches.

"We tried everything. We had ball possession and we had chances to score, but we knew this was a squad which defends more than other teams," he told reporters. "I'm satisfied with our game, we didn't give chances to our opponents, we tried to create them. We made things difficult for them and that's a good thing for us.

"It's a good way of training, of working - of seeing what's lacking so that we could win. But I'm happy with the year we had, we will end in a good manner, and that's all that matters."

England have won one of their last 11 meetings with Brazil, drawing four and losing six of those.