Ronaldinho: 'Neymar can win World Cup'

Former footballer Ronaldinho has said that Neymar is good enough to guide Brazil to a sixth World Cup in Russia next summer.

Ronaldinho, who made 98 appearances for Brazil and scored 33 goals, has touted Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar as the next hero of the national team.

The 25-year-old failed to score against England on Tuesday night but has already netted 53 goals from 82 appearances for Brazil.

"I really enjoy watching [Neymar], he's the biggest icon in Brazilian football," Ronaldinho told the Evening Standard.

"It's an honour for me to see him in the same jersey I fought for my entire life. Can he guide Brazil to the World Cup? Definitely.

"He's one of the biggest and best players in the world. I'm very confident he can make the difference in Russia."

Neymar returns to Paris this weekend as PSG prepare to face Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.