World Cup
Nov 14, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Wembley
England
0-0
Brazil
 
FT

Ronaldinho: 'Neymar can win World Cup with Brazil'

Ronaldinho: 'Neymar can win World Cup'
© Offside
Former footballer Ronaldinho says that Neymar is good enough to guide Brazil to a sixth World Cup in Russia next summer.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 11:57 UK

Former footballer Ronaldinho has said that Neymar is good enough to guide Brazil to a sixth World Cup in Russia next summer.

Ronaldinho, who made 98 appearances for Brazil and scored 33 goals, has touted Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar as the next hero of the national team.

The 25-year-old failed to score against England on Tuesday night but has already netted 53 goals from 82 appearances for Brazil.

"I really enjoy watching [Neymar], he's the biggest icon in Brazilian football," Ronaldinho told the Evening Standard.

"It's an honour for me to see him in the same jersey I fought for my entire life. Can he guide Brazil to the World Cup? Definitely.

"He's one of the biggest and best players in the world. I'm very confident he can make the difference in Russia."

Neymar returns to Paris this weekend as PSG prepare to face Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Read Next:
Ronaldinho: 'Coutinho can replace Neymar'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ronaldinho, Neymar, Football
Your Comments
More Brazil News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: England 0-0 Brazil - as it happened
 Neymar in action during the international friendly between Japan and Brazil on November 10, 2017
Result: England, Brazil play out goalless draw
 Paulinho in action for Tottenham Hotspur on November 27, 2014
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier excited to take on Paulinho in England friendly
Neymar: 'Tough to break down England'Ronaldinho: 'Neymar can win World Cup'Team News: England make five changes for Brazil clashFirmino talks up Coutinho partnershipTite: 'England can win World Cup'
Tite: 'Jesus, Kane have different qualities'Alves: 'Jesus is the new Ronaldo'Preview: England vs. BrazilSouthgate: 'Brazil bigger test than Germany'Coutinho "100% fit" for England friendly
> Brazil Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
 