Ronaldinho: 'Philippe Coutinho perfect fit for Barcelona'

Ronaldinho: 'Coutinho perfect for Barca'
Former Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho says that he "would be delighted" to see Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho end up at Camp Nou next year.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 15:06 UK

Ronaldinho has insisted that Philippe Coutinho "will perfectly suit Barcelona" and has tipped his former side to make a move for the Liverpool playmaker.

Coutinho is expected to be the subject of a January approach from the Catalan giants, who had three offers knocked back - the largest totalling £113m - during the summer window.

Ronaldinho says that it is no surprise to see Barca renew their interest in the 25-year-old, as he believes that his Brazilian compatriot has the skillset required to be a major hit at Camp Nou if he seals a transfer next year.

"I would be very happy to see such a talented player wear the shirt I wore for so many years," he told Sky Sports News. "I believe the way he plays will perfectly suit Barcelona and would be delighted to see a player of such quality wear the shirt.

"I like the way Coutinho plays and the type of football he brings. Those types of qualities will also hopefully help Brazil win the next World Cup."

Coutinho, in line to start Brazil's friendly against England on Tuesday night, declared himself "very happy" at Liverpool when probed on his future earlier this week.

Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
