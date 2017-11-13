New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'could re-sign Suso if Philippe Coutinho leaves'

Liverpool 'eye Suso as Coutinho replacement'
Liverpool reportedly line up a move for former midfielder Suso should Philippe Coutinho leave the club during the January transfer window.
Monday, November 13, 2017

Liverpool are reportedly considering a return for former midfielder Suso if they lose Philippe Coutinho during the January transfer window.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request during the summer window but Liverpool refused to budge on their stance, turning down three big-money offers from Barcelona for the Brazilian playmaker.

Paris Saint-Germain are understood to have since joined the race for Coutinho's signature, with both clubs expected to renew their efforts to sign him once the transfer window reopens.

Liverpool remain determined not to sell one of their star players, but the Daily Star reports that they have looked at possible replacements just in case - including former player Suso.

The 23-year-old joined AC Milan from Liverpool in 2015 and has gone on to score 13 goals in 63 games for the Italian outfit, including six in 18 appearances so far this season.

Suso has a release clause of £35m in his contract, which could tempt Liverpool into a bid using some of the money they would receive from any Coutinho exit.

