Reds 'furious with latest Coutinho offer'

Liverpool 'furious with Barcelona's latest Philippe Coutinho offer'

Barcelona have reportedly upset Liverpool by offering Andre Gomes as part of a swap deal that would see Philippe Coutinho head the opposite way.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 20:59 UK

Liverpool are reportedly furious with Barcelona's latest attempt to lure Philippe Coutinho away from Anfield, having been offered flop midfielder Andre Gomes as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

The Reds rejected three bids from the Catalan giants for their star playmaker in the summer, including one for a rumoured nine-figure sum late in the window.

Barcelona are unwilling to give up their pursuit just yet, however, and Don Balon suggests that they have now taken a different approach.

Gomes, who has started two league games for Barca this term, is said to have been included as part of a deal, having failed to live up to expectations at Camp Nou since joining from Valencia last year.

The same report claims that Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan are also deemed surplus to requirements, but Liverpool are unlikely to be interested in either.

Arda Turan reacts to a missed chance during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Barcelona on April 9, 2016
Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
