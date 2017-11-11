Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho passed fit for England friendly

Brazil are boosted by the news that Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho is fit enough to feature in Tuesday night's friendly against England.
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Philippe Coutinho has been declared medically fit to play a part in Brazil's international friendly against England at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Liverpool playmaker's chances of featuring in the match were touch-and-go due to a groin injured sustained in the Reds' 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on October 22.

Coutinho sat out Brazil's victory over Japan in France on Friday afternoon, but the 25-year-old took part in full training at Fulham's Craven Cottage earlier today and has been given the green light to play against England.

Flamengo attacking midfielder Diego also trained without restrictions and is expected to be part of the travelling squad at Wembley.

Brazil have lost just one of their last 16 matches, with that solitary defeat coming against Argentina in a friendly earlier this year.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
