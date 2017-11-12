New Transfer Talk header

Philippe Coutinho "very happy" at Liverpool amid Barcelona rumours

Philippe Coutinho
Barcelona-linked midfielder Philippe Coutinho says that he is "very happy" with life at Liverpool, as he gets to play in "one of the biggest leagues in the world".
Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has insisted that he is 'very happy with his life' as he again attempts to play down talk of a move to Barcelona.

The Brazil international reportedly handed in a transfer request at Anfield during the summer in an attempt to force through a switch between the two clubs.

Barca fell short with all three of their offers, but they are widely expected to return for the 25-year-old - who has returned to fitness in time to feature against England on Tuesday night - at some stage next year.

Coutinho has suggested that he is content with life on Merseyside, however, telling reporters: "I'm playing in one of the biggest leagues in the world.

"I'm always happy. But now it's important to concentrate on the national team. At the moment I am very happy with my life."

The former Inter Milan ace, absent for Liverpool's last three games due to a troublesome injury, has four goals and three assists in nine appearances this season.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in action during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
