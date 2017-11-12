Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has insisted that he is 'very happy with his life' as he again attempts to play down talk of a move to Barcelona.
The Brazil international reportedly handed in a transfer request at Anfield during the summer in an attempt to force through a switch between the two clubs.
Barca fell short with all three of their offers, but they are widely expected to return for the 25-year-old - who has returned to fitness in time to feature against England on Tuesday night - at some stage next year.
Coutinho has suggested that he is content with life on Merseyside, however, telling reporters: "I'm playing in one of the biggest leagues in the world.
"I'm always happy. But now it's important to concentrate on the national team. At the moment I am very happy with my life."
The former Inter Milan ace, absent for Liverpool's last three games due to a troublesome injury, has four goals and three assists in nine appearances this season.