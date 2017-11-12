Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho "100% fit" for England friendly

Philippe Coutinho says that 'it is an honour' to put on the Brazil shirt, as he declares himself fully fit for Tuesday night's friendly against England.
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has declared himself "100% fit" for Brazil's friendly with England at Wembley Stadium.

The 25-year-old sat out three matches for the Reds before heading off for international duty and was also deemed unfit for the Selecao's 3-1 win over Japan on Friday afternoon.

After getting a full training session under his belt at Craven Cottage on Saturday, however, Coutinho insists that he is ready to return to the field against England next week.

"Unfortunately, I could not play for Liverpool in the past three games because of injury," he told reporters. "Now I feel 100% fit. I have recovered and I am in a good shape to be available for the game against England. I never want to miss any Brazil games. I am honoured to wear this shirt whenever I can.

"England will be our first European opponent under Tite. We are looking forward to battling with them. They have a lot of quality players who operate in a top league like the Premier League. It will no doubt be a difficult encounter."

Flamengo attacking midfielder Diego is also likely to be in contention for the Wembley friendly after training without restrictions earlier this weekend.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
