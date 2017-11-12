Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has declared himself "100% fit" for Brazil's friendly with England at Wembley Stadium.
The 25-year-old sat out three matches for the Reds before heading off for international duty and was also deemed unfit for the Selecao's 3-1 win over Japan on Friday afternoon.
After getting a full training session under his belt at Craven Cottage on Saturday, however, Coutinho insists that he is ready to return to the field against England next week.
"Unfortunately, I could not play for Liverpool in the past three games because of injury," he told reporters. "Now I feel 100% fit. I have recovered and I am in a good shape to be available for the game against England. I never want to miss any Brazil games. I am honoured to wear this shirt whenever I can.
"England will be our first European opponent under Tite. We are looking forward to battling with them. They have a lot of quality players who operate in a top league like the Premier League. It will no doubt be a difficult encounter."
Flamengo attacking midfielder Diego is also likely to be in contention for the Wembley friendly after training without restrictions earlier this weekend.