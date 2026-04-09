Liverpool vs. Fulham: Mohamed Salah's career record against the Cottagers

By Andrew Delaney | 09 Apr 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 21:43

Mohamed Salah's record vs. Fulham

Played: 10

Won: 5

Drawn: 3

Lost: 2

Goals: 4

Assists: 2

Salah was not part of the Chelsea squad that lost to Fulham in the 2013-14 season, and he was also injured for both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final in 2023-24, meaning all of his appearances against the Cottagers have come in the Premier League for Liverpool.

After not getting a chance in the side in 2014, he would have to wait another four years before making his first appearance against the club after his move back to English football for Liverpool, and unsurprisingly it was Salah who opened the scoring in a routine 2-0 win at Anfield.

That was during the 2018-19 season when Liverpool amassed 97 points and still missed out on the title, but it was the reverse clash at Craven Cottage that almost turned out costly, with Fulham keeping a red-hot Salah quiet only to fall to a late defeat via James Milner's penalty in mid-March.

Fulham were relegated that season, but made an instant return for the behind-closed-doors season in 2020-21, and feasted on a Liverpool side that were reigning champions, but conceded points at an alarming rate midway through the season.

Salah converted a late penalty to earn a 1-1 draw at the Cottage in December, shortly before the Reds went on a six-game losing run at home, which was bookended by a 1-0 defeat to Fulham in March, where the Egyptian was left frustrated in a wasteful display as a central striker.

Once again, Fulham suffered relegation that season, and once more, they made an instant return, and on the opening day of the 2022-23, they looked a side much more capable of competing at the top level, as Salah was required to save Liverpool from a defeat at the Cottage, scoring an equaliser 10 minutes from time in a 2-2 draw.

Another Salah penalty ended a three-game winless run over Fulham later that in the reverse in a late-season 1-0 home win, but he struggled to impact either of the meetings the following season.

A 4-3 classic at Anfield failed to see Salah get on the scoresheet, but he did tee up Wataru Endo's excellent strike to level the game at 3-3, and Jurgen Klopp then left the forward on the bench for the return fixture, with one eye on the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park that was on the horizon three days later, but his absence was not felt, as the Reds cruised to a 3-1 win, with Salah coming on in the final few minutes once the win was secured.

In another thrilling encounter between the two in December 2024, Salah contributed to Liverpool fighting back with 10 men to salvage a point at home to the Cottagers, delivering the excellent cross that was headed home by Cody Gakpo in front of the Kop.