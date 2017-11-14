Liverpool favourites to sign Mascherano

Liverpool emerge as favourites to re-sign Javier Mascherano from Brazil, with the Argentine reportedly available on a free transfer.

Reports surfaced last week suggested that the Reds were interested in handing Mascherano the chance to return to Anfield having lost his place in the Barcelona starting lineup.

The 33-year-old's current deal at the Camp Nou does not expire until 2019, but Barca are understood to be willing to allow him to leave on a free transfer in order to ease their wage bill.

The Argentine reportedly initially rejected a move to Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp's side have now been made favourites to sign him with a deal seemingly back on the table.

The Merseyside outfit could face competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, though, while Mascherano has also been linked with a return to River Plate, where he began his career.

Mascherano made 139 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions from 2007 to 2010 before joining Barcelona.