Arsenal in talks with Dortmund scout?

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Borussia Dortmund chief scout Sven Mislintat over a possible move to North London.

The report from ESPN says that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is keen to bring the German to the Emirates after Bayern Munich failed in an attempt this summer to make him the club's new technical director.

Mislintat has a reputation as one of Europe's best scouts and he could potentially replace current Arsenal man Steve Rowley, who has been at the club since Wenger's arrival in 1996.

Landmark successes for Mislintat included the scouting of Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele, who have all starred for Dortmund in recent seasons.

Dembele was signed by Barcelona for £97m in the summer transfer window, while Lewandowski is now one of Europe's most prolific strikers.

Arsenal are allegedly planning the move as the club looks to overhaul its transfer dealings.