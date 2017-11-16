General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal in talks with chief Borussia Dortmund scout Sven Mislintat?

Arsenal in talks with Dortmund scout?
© SilverHub
Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Borussia Dortmund chief scout Sven Mislintat over a possible move to North London.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 19:37 UK

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Borussia Dortmund chief scout Sven Mislintat over a possible move to North London.

The report from ESPN says that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is keen to bring the German to the Emirates after Bayern Munich failed in an attempt this summer to make him the club's new technical director.

Mislintat has a reputation as one of Europe's best scouts and he could potentially replace current Arsenal man Steve Rowley, who has been at the club since Wenger's arrival in 1996.

Landmark successes for Mislintat included the scouting of Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele, who have all starred for Dortmund in recent seasons.

Dembele was signed by Barcelona for £97m in the summer transfer window, while Lewandowski is now one of Europe's most prolific strikers.

Arsenal are allegedly planning the move as the club looks to overhaul its transfer dealings.

Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino hails "fantastic" Wenger
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Steve Rowley, Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho unhappy with Arsenal fixture schedule
 Jose Mourinho shouts during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho plays down Premier League title expectations
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal are not underdogs for North London derby'
Arsenal in talks with Dortmund scout?Iwobi: 'Cazorla is best I've played with'Pochettino hails "fantastic" WengerPochettino hopeful over injured quartetDavies: 'Returning trio will give us derby edge'
Iwobi: 'Wenger is unfazed by critics'Wenger tips Pochettino to go "a long way"Mustafi, Welbeck in contention for NL derbyWenger: 'I trust Lacazette completely'Wenger: 'Cazorla injury worst I've seen'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 