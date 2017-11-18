Eriksen: 'Arsenal game a knock on the head'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen says that the team will recover from their "knock on the head" against Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has described Saturday's defeat to North London rivals Arsenal as a "knock on the head".

Mauricio Pochettino's men headed into the North London derby as marginal favourites due to their recent rise in the Premier League.

After finishing the previous campaign above the Gunners for the first time in 22 years, some had speculated whether there had been a shift in power between the two sides.

However, Arsenal proved that they are not going away just yet as they sealed a 2-0 victory at the Emirates.

Tottenham will now switch focus to the Champions League as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund this evening.

"We went into the Arsenal game feeling confident and then, when you get a knock on the head, of course, you are going to lie down," Eriksen told the London Evening Standard.

"But I think what we showed so far in the games after is to play, to show we are better and to come back. That's what we have to do. We are disappointed but there is a game every other day, so we have to play again."

Tottenham will secure top spot in Group H with a win tonight.