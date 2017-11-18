Dier: 'We're seeing the best Eriksen'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier claims that teammate Christian Eriksen is currently producing the best form of his career.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has admitted that he hopes that Christian Eriksen can continue his recent good form in the North London derby with Arsenal.

Eriksen has only contributed four goals and three assists in 15 outings for Spurs this season, but the playmaker was in unstoppable form for Denmark on Tuesday night as he netted a hat-trick in his country's 5-1 destruction of Republic of Ireland in the second leg of their World Cup playoff.

Spurs make the short trip to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, and Dier has acknowledged that he is excited about some of his teammate's recent performances.

The 23-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "It's great for Tottenham that Eriksen's continuing to excel.

"We're seeing the best Christian Eriksen we've ever seen at the moment. Hopefully he can keep going."

Spurs head into the game with a four-point advantage over Arsenal in the Premier League table.