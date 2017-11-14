Nov 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
1-5
Denmark
Duffy (6')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Christensen (29'), Eriksen (32', 63', 74'), Bendtner (90' pen.)

Christian Eriksen: 'I was nervous all day before ROI game'

Eriksen: 'I was nervous all day and night'
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has admitted that he was "nervous" all day and all night ahead of his side's win over the Republic of Ireland.
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 11:06 UK

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has admitted that he was "nervous" all day and all night ahead of his side's win over the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

Tottenham Hotspur man Eriksen shook off his nerves to score a hat-trick and send his side to the World Cup in their play-off match.

The first leg of the tie ended in a goalless draw last Saturday and was perfectly set up for the second leg.

"I know how nervous I was all day and all night, looking forward to the game," Eriksen told Sky Sports.

"I was trying to keep my nerves down, get involved, get the ball as much as possible compared to the first game, but of course we got the ball, played a lot better than the first game, created chances and luckily got five goals.

"It's an incredible feeling [to score his hat-trick] and we've been fighting for so long to get there, we've had two very hard playoff games, but with the result we got tonight we can be very pleased. I am looking forward to the World Cup."

Eriksen will now return to Spurs for this weekend's North London derby against Arsenal.

Ireland's coach Martin O'Neill attends the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw
Bendtner: 'Denmark have the advantage'
