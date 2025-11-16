Preview:Scotland vs Denmark - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Scotland and Denmark, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Playing off for a place at World Cup 2026, second-placed Scotland and Group C leaders Denmark will vie for that glittering prize when they meet at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.

Despite defeat on Saturday, the hosts are still in with a shout of automatic qualification: while they must win to reach next year's finals, the Danes just need to draw.

Match preview

Although they were far from convincing, back-to-back home wins over Belarus and Greece moved Scotland onto 10 points last month; level with Denmark at the top of Group C.

Having guaranteed a playoff spot at least, the top two came into this month's finale fighting for automatic qualification, with the Scots intent on ending their 28-year exile from the World Cup.

However, all seemed lost when Steve Clarke's side went 3-0 down to already eliminated Greece at the weekend, before a dramatic twist in Denmark kept the Tartan Army's dreams alive.

While the Danes were squandering their chance to book a place at next year's finals, goals from Ben Doak and Ryan Christie gave Scotland hope in Piraeus, and they threatened an equaliser on several occasions. Che Adams missed a sitter and Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos kept out both Scott McTominay and George Hirst at close range, as they ultimately lost 3-2.

Yet, Scotland have been thrown a lifeline by a Belarus team they really struggled to beat at Hampden, and first place in Group C is still up for grabs.

They will now qualify as group winners if they beat Denmark in Glasgow; otherwise the playoffs await. So, the Scots are potentially just one game from their first World Cup since 1998.

In many respects, recent history is on Scotland's side, as both nations won 2-0 at home in qualifying for Qatar 2022, and Tuesday's hosts lead the head-to-head by three wins to one over the past couple of decades.

The sole draw during that time came this September, when the two sides set out on their path towards North America with a tense goalless stalemate in Copenhagen.

Since then, Denmark have established themselves as favourites to top Group C, but they blew the chance to secure automatic qualification with a game to spare on Saturday night.

The Danes were denied by Belarus, who had failed to claim a single point from their first four fixtures before pulling off a shock result at Parken Stadion.

Mikkel Damsgaard's first-half strike brought a World Cup place closer, but an unexpected meltdown in three second-half minutes saw the home team trailing 2-1. Even though Gustav Isaksen levelled matters later on, Belarus - ranked 103th by FIFA, 83 places behind their hosts - bravely held on through seven minutes of stoppage time.

So, Brian Riemer's men head to Hampden sitting just one point above Scotland, and defeat would see them slip into the playoffs - either victory or a draw will see them swerve two tough games next March.

Scotland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

D W W W L

Scotland form (all competitions):

W D W W W L

Denmark World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

D W W W D

Denmark form (all competitions):

W D W W W D

Team News

While Italy-based midfielders Billy Gilmour and Lennon Miller both withdrew from the Scotland squad due to injury, Angus Gunn's absence has caused the most consternation.

Coming in from the cold, 42-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon - who had not played a competitive match since last season - made seven saves against Greece.

Though he was partly at fault for their third goal, the experienced stopper should keep his place on Tuesday evening - but Clarke may respond to another lacklustre performance by making one or two changes.

After missing some gilt-edged chances, Adams may be vulnerable up front, but Christie scored in back-to-back international games for the first time in five years and Doak netted his first senior Scotland goal.

Meanwhile, Denmark were forced to make an attacking switch against Belarus, as main man Rasmus Hojlund fell ill and Jonas Wind stepped in.

It remains to be seen whether the Napoli loanee will recover, and Fulham centre-back Joachim Andersen is also struggling to overcome a virus.

Though midfield regular Morten Hjulmand was not ready to start on Saturday, he should return to the visitors' engine room after making a substitute appearance; key creators Damsgaard and Christian Eriksen will pull the strings.

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, Ferguson, McTominay; Gannon-Doak, Christie; Adams

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Dorgu; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand; Isaksen, Eriksen, Damsgaard; Hojlund

We say: Scotland 1-1 Denmark

After letting a World Cup place slip through their grasp on Saturday, Denmark can redeem themselves by holding out for a draw in Scotland.

Set to negotiate the European playoffs next spring, the hosts have a dubious defence; so, when they start to chase victory, the dangerous Danes will counter with speed and skill.

