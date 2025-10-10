Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Scotland and Belarus, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Potentially one win away from wrapping up a playoff place, Scotland can take another step towards World Cup 2026 by beating Belarus on Sunday.

After fighting back to steal maximum points earlier this week, the Scots are level on points with Group C leaders Denmark and could yet secure automatic qualification.

Match preview

Scotland's dreams of ending their 28-year wait to appear at the World Cup received a huge boost on Thursday evening, as the hosts battled past playoff rivals Greece at Hampden Park.

After losing out to the same team in last season's UEFA Nations League, Steve Clarke's side put in an unconvincing performance until going a goal down inside the final half-hour.

Their famed fighting spirit then came to the fore, as Ryan Christie quickly levelled, before Lewis Ferguson's first international goal put Scotland in front.

Aided by some shoddy Greek goalkeeping, Lyndon Dykes added a late third to keep his country level with group leaders Denmark on seven points - albeit with a big deficit in terms of goal difference.

Following on from a goalless draw in Copenhagen and a 2-0 away win over Belarus, the Scots' success inched them closer to a first World Cup finals since 1998.

On Sunday, Clarke will oversee a national record 72nd Scotland fixture: having won 31 times so far, he has posted 18 wins from 32 major tournament qualifiers.

To claim automatic qualification this time, his team will need to finish above the Danes, with the pair's final qualifier next month potentially serving as a winner-takes-all contest.

First, though, another home victory would wrap up at least a playoff spot, provided Greece lose in Denmark.

While their hosts are ranked 43rd in the world by FIFA, Belarus recently fell to 100th place in the global index, and this campaign's results reflect such a modest standing.

Following three straight defeats in Group C, the White Wings have now lost all of their last 10 World Cup qualifiers while only scoring four goals - and they frequently ship plenty at the other end.

That was the case again on Thursday, when the former Soviet nation suffered their second-worst defeat since gaining independence: already four down at half time against Denmark, they ultimately lost 6-0 in neutral Hungary.

Spanish coach Carlos Alos previously saw his team beaten by Scotland, shortly after an opening 5-1 defeat to Greece, so damage limitation may be their main aim between now and the end of the process.

This week's game will mark a third trip to Glasgow for Belarus: they lost the first 4-1 in 1997 before winning 1-0 in October 2005, but repeating the latter result seems a very tall order.

Scotland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

D W W

Scotland form (all competitions):

L L W D W W

Belarus World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L L L

Belarus form (all competitions):

W W L L L L

Team News

Despite staging a grandstand finish to turn Thursday's game around, Scotland must make changes on Sunday evening: goalscorers Ferguson and Christie will be suspended, while Aaron Hickey came off with a knee injury.

The latter was replaced at right-back by Anthony Ralston, and Max Johnston was previously called up as cover; meanwhile, Billy Gilmour leads a list of potential replacements in midfield.

Angus Gunn - who kept clean sheets against both Denmark and Belarus, before pulling off a crucial late save versus Greece - has yet to make his debut for new club Nottingham Forest but is still sure to start between the posts.

Up front, Dykes has now netted three of his 10 international goals as a substitute; he could continue in that role this weekend, with Torino striker Che Adams - who scored in last month's reverse fixture - set to keep his place.

Belarus, meanwhile, are expected to switch things up after conceding six goals - and 24 shots - against Denmark.

Alos is likely to field a five-man defence, with FC Astana's Max Ebong featuring in central midfield; Porto-owned teenager Trofim Melnichenko should start up front.

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; McGinn, McTominay, Doak; Adams

Belarus possible starting lineup:

Pavlyuchenko; Karpovich, Parkhomenko, Zabelin, Volkov, Pyachenin; Myakish, Kalinin, Ebong; Melnichenko, Barkovsky

We say: Scotland 2-0 Belarus

Scotland rarely blow lowly opponents away, so it may not be a spectacular scoreline on Sunday.

Nonetheless, the hosts are far too good for a limited Belarus team that could end Group C pointless.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email