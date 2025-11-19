Scotland captain Andrew Robertson reflects on the late Diogo Jota while celebrating his team's incredible journey to the 2026 World Cup.





Scotland captain Andy Robertson was overwhelmed with emotion after their vital 4-2 win over Denmark, which earned them a World Cup spot for the first time since 1998.

Spectacular Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean goals helped to secure their place at next year's finals as Steve Clarke's men ended Group C two points above the Danes.

The Tartan Army entered Tuesday's match at Hampden Park knowing that earning three points would end a 28-year absence from the global showpiece.

They successfully overcame a tense night in Glasgow to qualify for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In his post-match interview on the pitch, the Liverpool left-back not only expressed his happiness about qualifying but also shared an emotional World Cup dream that he had cherished with late Reds teammate Diogo Jota.

Robertson shares emotional Diogo Jota story after Scotland end World Cup wait

Robertson revealed his moving remarks stemmed from conversations with Jota, who tragically died in a car crash in July.

The pair had frequently discussed what it would be like to go to the World Cup, especially since the late Jota missed the last one through injury, and the left-back was absent due to Scotland's failure to qualify.

"I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today," Robertson told BBC Sport Scotland. "We spoke so much about the World Cup.

"He missed out last time because of injury, I missed out because Scotland didn't qualify and we always discussed what it would be like going to the World Cup.

"I know he'll be somewhere smiling over me tonight. I couldn't get him out of my head all day."

Robertson lauds Scotland mentality ahead of World Cup draw

The defender later praised his teammates' unwavering spirit to score in the 93rd and 99th minutes to secure the dramatic victory.

"That just sums up this squad. Never say die, we just keep going right to the end," the Scotland captain added.

"One of the craziest games of football. We've certainly put the country through it, but I'm sure it's worth it – we're going to the World Cup and I can't believe it.

"This group of boys and staff, it's the best group I've ever been involved in. The manager's speech before the game in the hotel was unbelievable.

"He went through the big moments we've had. He said, 'Let's make it another one'. To do it for him, for all the staff, all the families, it is one of the greatest nights of my life."

The draw for next year's World Cup will be held on Friday, December 5, and fans of Scotland will eagerly await the draw to learn which teams await them in North America next year.



Anthony Brown

