Greece survived a late Scotland surge to secure a 3-2 victory on Saturday night, with Steve Clarke's men squandering the chance to move top of Group C.

It was a nightmare start to the match for Scotland as Anastasios Bakasetas opened the scoring after just seven minutes, and Greece could have scored several more were it not for the repeated heroics of Craig Gordon, whose saves helped Scotland weather the early storm and keep the score to just 1-0.

Steve Clarke's side eventually grew into the game as the half progressed towards its end, and the visitors would have counted themselves unfortunate to not be level going into the break after Scott McTominay rattled the crossbar and Ben Gannon-Doak missed a one-on-one in the final minutes of the half.

Scotland had a much stronger start to the second half as they spurned multiple opportunities, and that came back to haunt them as Greece scored twice in quick succession through Konstantinos Karetsas and Christos Tzolis to all but put the game out of Scotland's reach.

However, a surge from Scotland saw Ben Gannon-Doak and Ryan Christie each score within five minutes of each other to give the visitors huge belief of recording a sensational comeback, but Greece were able to hold onto their lead and claim the 3-2 victory.

The defeat means Scotland squandered the chance to move top of the Group C standings as Denmark unexpectedly dropped points against Belarus, leaving Clarke's men requiring a victory against the Danes on the final matchday to secure automatic qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Scotland made a really flat start to the match, with a lack of aggression across the entire squad, including from Grant Hanley as the defender was far too easily beaten to the ball for Bakasetas' opening goal, while Greece looked sharp in possession and showed great intensity out of possession.

As a result, Greece dominated the opening 35 minutes of the game and really should have scored several goals as they created a multitude of goalscoring opportunities, with only poor finishing and the excellence of Gordon keeping Scotland in the match.

Scotland eventually grew into the game, largely due to the higher positioning of Gannon-Doak, who had been forced into a full-back position to help the struggling Aaron Hickey in the opening period but moved further forward as the half progressed, becoming the main outlet for the visitors as they broke forward - highlighted by the winger being found on the last line of the Greece defence in the closing seconds of the half for a huge opportunity.

That trend continued in the opening minutes of the second half as Scotland had a much higher starting position and were far more aggressive in the press, and that led to several major opportunities in the opening minutes, which they were unable to capitalise on.

Their poor finishing and high starting position came back to haunt Scotland as they were caught on the counter for Greece's second, and the confidence-hit Scots quickly conceded a third to leave the game all but out of sight - with Gordon undoing his heroics in the first half with a major mistake to concede the third goal.

However, a clear emphasis on delivering the ball into the box with the game all but over saw Scotland quickly get back into the match, with Gannon-Doak and Christie being found with sensational crosses to convert, and that method continued as Scotland searched for an equaliser.

Despite multiple opportunities, including McTominay being denied by a great stop from Vlachodimos, Scotland were unable to get back into the game, with their disappointing performance to go 3-0 down ultimately costing them a potentially crucial three points.

GREECE VS. SCOTLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Bakasetas gives Greece the lead - a nightmare start for Scotland!

Scotland fail to deal with a long ball forward as John Souttar misjudges the bounce, allowing Vangelis Pavlidis to strike from inside the box, but Craig Gordon brilliantly saves.

Grant Hanley attempts to deal with the rebound, but Bakasetas cleverly shifts past the defender and fires a low effort into the bottom right corner, giving Gordon no chance.

Karetsas doubles Greece's lead - is it game over now for Scotland!

Greece spring a counter and play the ball down the left wing to Andrews Tetteh, the striker flicks the ball past Hanley and races into the penalty area, cutting back onto his right foot.

Tetteh pulls the ball back to Karetsas just inside the area, and the 17-year-old wonderkid curls a sublime effort into the near corner, out of Gordon's reach.

Game over - Greece make it three!

Greece are patiently building from their half, working the ball to Tzolis in a central position just inside the Scotland half, and the attacker picks up the ball and drives towards the penalty area.

Tzolis lines up a long-ranged effort, and his strike flies past Gordon and into the top left corner - the goalkeeper will not want to watch that one back as the ball looks to slip right through his hands.

Maybe there is hope for Scotland - Gannon-Doak pulls one back!

John McGinn receives the ball on the left wing, races down the line as the Greece defender goes to ground and delivers a whipped cross towards the back post.

Gannon-Doak makes a charging run from a wide position into the six-yard box, meeting the cross and firing into the roof of the net to give Scotland hope.

Christie scores for Scotland! They are right back in this game!

Scotland work the ball out wide to Andrew Robertson in a wide position on the left side, and the full-back whips a delightful cross into the middle of the area.

Robertson's delivery perfectly picks out Christie just ahead of the penalty spot, and the midfielder's header beats Odysseas Vlachodimos and finds the back of the net.

84th min: Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) red card

Greece are down to 10-men for the final minutes!

Bakasetas and Lewis Ferguson are both challenging for the dropping ball, and the midfielder's challenge against the Scottish midfielder is deemed too forceful from the referee.

The referee awards the yellow card, and with Bakasetas already booked in the first half, the Greece goalscorer is given his marching orders.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CHRISTOS TZOLIS

Greece were largely brilliant in attack throughout tonight's match, and Tzolis played a major role in almost every attack that the visitors had.

Tzolis created two chances throughout the 90 minutes, including one big chance, while he was also a threat himself, including scoring a stunning long-ranged strike.

Vlachadimos also deserves a mention, pulling off a number of super saves to keep Greece ahead and seal the 3-2 victory.

GREECE VS. SCOTLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Greece 49%-51% Scotland

Shots: Greece 18-12 Scotland

Shots on target: Greece 10-6 Scotland

Corners: Greece 6-8 Scotland

Fouls: Greece 9-14 Scotland

WHAT NEXT?

Greece are unable to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their disappointing first four results, but they will be looking to end the Group C campaign on a high by recording a second straight win when they face Belarus on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Scotland's hopes of securing automatic qualification rest on their final-day matchup against current leaders Denmark, with Clarke's side requiring all three points at Hampden Park if they are to finish top of the standings.

