Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's World Cup 2026 qualifier between Greece and Scotland.

Scotland will aim to keep their dreams of finishing top of Group C alive when they face already-eliminated Greece in their penultimate game of World Cup 2026 qualifying.

Steve Clarke's side are joint on points with top-of-the-table Denmark, and they will be eager to keep their hopes of a first-placed finish alive with a win on Saturday before their final-day encounter with the Danes.

Meanwhile, Ivan Jovanovic's side have already had their elimination from the 2026 World Cup confirmed as they trail the top two by seven points with just two games remaining.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Greece vs. Scotland kick off?

Greece vs. Scotland is a 7:45pm kickoff for viewers in the United Kingdom, while the game will start at 9:45pm in Greece.

Where is Greece vs. Scotland being played?

Greece are welcoming Clarke's outfit to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, the usual home of Olympiacos FC.

Scotland won their last trip to this ground in March of this year, with Scott McTominay's 33rd-minute penalty clinching a narrow away win.

How to watch Greece vs. Scotland in the UK

TV channels

Greece and Scotland's clash will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC Scotland.

Online streaming

The broadcast will also be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online, allowing fans to catch the entirety of the action on phones, laptops and game consoles.

Highlights

The best highlights from the action will be available throughout the match on either the BBC Sport or BBC Match of the Day X accounts, while full game highlights will be posted on the BBC YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Greece vs. Scotland?

For Greece, nothing but pride is on the line as they are already eliminated from the FIFA 2026 World Cup given their underwhelming qualifying campaign.

In stark contrast, Scotland's chances of securing a first-placed finish in Group C and avoiding the qualifying playoffs could rest on Saturday's result.

Denmark will be playing the group's whipping boys Belarus before making the trip to Hampden Park on the final-day, and Scotland will be eager to head into that encounter on level points with the current table-leaders, especially as they trail the Danes by six goal difference as things stand.

However, at least a point would do for Scotland on Saturday before heading into that final match, as they are unlikely to beat Denmark to top spot on goal difference, meaning they must beat the Danes in their final clash.

