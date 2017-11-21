Spurs Newsdesk Live: Richarlison latest, Dortmund build-up, more

Join us LIVE throughout today for all of the latest Tottenham Hotspur news and speculation, as well as full build-up to tonight's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs have been hugely impressive in Europe so far this season and have already booked their place in the last 16 courtesy of their famous win over Real Madrid last time out. Another victory tonight could see them secure top spot ahead of the reigning European champions, while Dortmund need a win to keep any slim qualification hopes alive.

Tottenham will be going into the match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in Saturday's North London derby, though, so will need to come up with a response at the Westfalenstadion.