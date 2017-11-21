General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Newsdesk Live: Richarlison latest, Dortmund build-up, more

Spurs Newsdesk Live: Richarlison latest, Dortmund build-up, more
Keep up with all of the latest Tottenham Hotspur news and rumours throughout the day, as well as build-up to the Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund.
By , Editor and Barney Corkhill, Assistant Editor
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 11:03 UK

Join us LIVE throughout today for all of the latest Tottenham Hotspur news and speculation, as well as full build-up to tonight's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs have been hugely impressive in Europe so far this season and have already booked their place in the last 16 courtesy of their famous win over Real Madrid last time out. Another victory tonight could see them secure top spot ahead of the reigning European champions, while Dortmund need a win to keep any slim qualification hopes alive.

Tottenham will be going into the match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in Saturday's North London derby, though, so will need to come up with a response at the Westfalenstadion.


11.02amSPURS FACE COMPETITION FOR RICHARLISON

Richarlison has been one of the star finds of the season so far, scoring five Premier League goals in his 12 appearances since joining Watford from Fluminense during the summer.

Unsurprisingly, a 20-year-old Brazilian with such impressive stats has drawn interest from elsewhere despite having signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road, and Tottenham are among those understood to be monitoring the situation.

However, Spurs could face competition from North London rivals Arsenal in addition to a number of Chinese Super League clubs, who see Richarlison as the type of up-and-coming player who could change the perception of the division.

The Hornets are unlikely to be willing to let their star man go in January though, and certainly not for cheap.

Find out more about that developing story by clicking here.


10.58amGOOD MORNING!

Welcome to Sports Mole's dedicated live blog for all things Spurs! Stick with us throughout today as we count down to tonight's Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund, where Mauricio Pochettino's side could secure top spot in a pool dubbed the 'Group of Death' with one game still to spare.

A famous victory over Real Madrid last time out secured qualification for the last 16 and lifted Spurs three points clear of Real Madrid, which means that a win tonight could see them clinch first place, and at the very least would leave them needing just a point from their final game against APOEL to qualify as group winners.

CL Group H on Nov 21, 2017

We will bring you all the latest team news throughout the build-up to tonight's match, in addition to any transfer news and speculation as and when it arises.


Erik Lamela makes it three during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Pochettino: 'No imminent return for Lamela'
>
Your Comments
