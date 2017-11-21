Richarlison 'wanted by Chinese clubs'

A number of clubs from the Chinese Super League are reportedly interested in signing Watford winger Richarlison, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Watford winger Richarlison has reportedly been made a transfer target for a number of clubs from the Chinese Super League following his fast start to life in England.

The 20-year-old only joined the Hornets during the summer transfer window, but he has already been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal due to his impressive performances.

Richarlison already has five Premier League goals and two assists to his name in 12 top-flight appearances, attracting interest from a number of clubs as a result.

The Mirror reports that Chinese clubs are the latest to join the race for his services as they target up-and-coming players to help grow the division.

The Brazilian joined Watford from Fluminense in an £11.2m deal and signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road, keeping him tied to the club until 2022.

The Hornets are reluctant to let Richarlison leave so soon after arriving at the club, though, and would command a substantial fee should they make themselves open to offers either in January or next summer.