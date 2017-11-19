Silva tight-lipped on Watford future

Marco Silva continues to sidestep questions on his future following Watford's 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United on Sunday.

Marco Silva has refused to elaborate on his future following Watford's 2-0 win over West Ham United, insisting that his "future is tomorrow" and that "some things we cannot control".

The 40-year-old is rumoured to be on the radar of managerless Everton, with recent reports suggesting that the Toffees have made Watford an offer of £12m for their head coach.

Since making his bow in English football in January this year with Hull City, Silva has established a reputation as one of the Premier League's brightest managerial prospects, the Hornets climbing to eighth in the table following Sunday's victory over the Hammers.

"The way we have worked in the last week is the way we have worked since I arrived at the club," Silva told Sky Sports News after the game.

"Today we performed really well again. We deserved the three points and it is an important three points for us. For us, the last three defeats did not reflect what we did on the pitch. We performed really well and did not deserve those defeats.

"My players work with me. They know my commitment. My future is tomorrow, and starting to prepare for the next game. That is my future. Some things we cannot control. I know what is in my hands, and that is planning for the session tomorrow."

Up next for Watford is a Premier League trip to Newcastle United next Saturday.