Nov 19, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
2-0
West HamWest Ham United
Hughes (11'), Richarlison (64')
Britos (30')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Carroll (28'), Arnautovic (35'), Obiang (41'), Noble (83')

Marco Silva remains tight-lipped on Watford future

Silva tight-lipped on Watford future
© Offside
Marco Silva continues to sidestep questions on his future following Watford's 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 18:59 UK

Marco Silva has refused to elaborate on his future following Watford's 2-0 win over West Ham United, insisting that his "future is tomorrow" and that "some things we cannot control".

The 40-year-old is rumoured to be on the radar of managerless Everton, with recent reports suggesting that the Toffees have made Watford an offer of £12m for their head coach.

Since making his bow in English football in January this year with Hull City, Silva has established a reputation as one of the Premier League's brightest managerial prospects, the Hornets climbing to eighth in the table following Sunday's victory over the Hammers.

"The way we have worked in the last week is the way we have worked since I arrived at the club," Silva told Sky Sports News after the game.

"Today we performed really well again. We deserved the three points and it is an important three points for us. For us, the last three defeats did not reflect what we did on the pitch. We performed really well and did not deserve those defeats.

"My players work with me. They know my commitment. My future is tomorrow, and starting to prepare for the next game. That is my future. Some things we cannot control. I know what is in my hands, and that is planning for the session tomorrow."

Up next for Watford is a Premier League trip to Newcastle United next Saturday.

Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Read Next:
Watford end speculation over Silva exit?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
David Moyes shouts instructions during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Ham United - as it happened
 Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Watford end speculation over Marco Silva Everton switch?
 Richarlison in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Report: Chelsea join race to sign Watford winger Richarlison
Silva tight-lipped on Watford futureResult: Moyes starts West Ham reign with defeatTeam News: Carroll starts as West Ham visit WatfordEverton to make £12m offer for Silva?Moyes: 'No time for nonsense at West Ham'
Marco Silva coy over Everton jobIghalo: 'Wilshere should leave Arsenal'Everton to be reported for tapping up Silva?Watford 'rule out Marco Silva exit'Everton 'preparing second Silva approach'
> Watford Homepage
More Everton News
Marco Silva gives orders during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Watford on August 19, 2017
Watford end speculation over Marco Silva Everton switch?
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Report: Everton to make £12m bid for Watford boss Marco Silva
 Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Marco Silva remains tight-lipped on Watford future
Unsworth "delighted" with Palace drawResult: Palace, Everton share spoils in thrillerTeam News: Three changes for EvertonStubbs: 'Everton need Dembele'Merson: 'Everton, give Unsworth a chance'
Agent plays down PL interest in SturaroSimeone rules himself out of Everton runningMarco Silva coy over Everton jobEverton, Milan target Dynamo Kiev defender?Unsworth surprised by Allardyce comments
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 