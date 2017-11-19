Team News: Carroll starts as West Ham visit Watford

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll starts for the Hammers as David Moyes travels to Watford for his first game in charge of the club.

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll starts for the Hammers as David Moyes travels to Watford for his first game in charge of the club.

Moyes opts for an attacking trio of Marko Arnautovic, Manuel Lanzini and Carroll for his Hammers debut as England international Joe Hart starts in goal.

Pablo Zabaleta is in at right-back after missing the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool, while Mark Noble and Pedro Obiang both keep their places in midfield.

For hosts Watford, manager Marco Silva makes two changes to the side that lost 3-2 to Everton before the international break.

Jose Holebas and Andre Carrillo both drop to the bench as Adrian Mariappa and Marvin Zeegelaar are brought in respectively.

Will Hughes retains his spot in the Hornets midfield after making his first Premier League start against the Toffees last time out. He is partnered by Tom Cleverley, who missed a last-gasp penalty two weeks ago.

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Kabasele, Britos; Femenía, Cleverley, Doucouré, Zeegelaar; Hughes, Richarlison; Gray

Subs: Karnezis, Prödl, Holebas, Capoue, Pereyra, Carrillo, Okaka

West Ham United: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Kouyate, Obiang; Arnautovic, Lanzini, Carroll

Subs: Adrian, Masuaku, Rice, Fernandes, Quina, Sakho, Martinez