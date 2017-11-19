Team News: Carroll starts as West Ham visit Watford

Nov 19, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
2-0
West HamWest Ham United
Hughes (11'), Richarlison (64')
Britos (30')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Carroll (28'), Arnautovic (35'), Obiang (41'), Noble (83')

Team News: Andy Carroll starts as West Ham United visit Watford

© SilverHub
West Ham United striker Andy Carroll starts for the Hammers as David Moyes travels to Watford for his first game in charge of the club.
West Ham United striker Andy Carroll starts for the Hammers as David Moyes travels to Watford for his first game in charge of the club.

Moyes opts for an attacking trio of Marko Arnautovic, Manuel Lanzini and Carroll for his Hammers debut as England international Joe Hart starts in goal.

Pablo Zabaleta is in at right-back after missing the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool, while Mark Noble and Pedro Obiang both keep their places in midfield.

For hosts Watford, manager Marco Silva makes two changes to the side that lost 3-2 to Everton before the international break.

Jose Holebas and Andre Carrillo both drop to the bench as Adrian Mariappa and Marvin Zeegelaar are brought in respectively.

Will Hughes retains his spot in the Hornets midfield after making his first Premier League start against the Toffees last time out. He is partnered by Tom Cleverley, who missed a last-gasp penalty two weeks ago.

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Kabasele, Britos; Femenía, Cleverley, Doucouré, Zeegelaar; Hughes, Richarlison; Gray
Subs: Karnezis, Prödl, Holebas, Capoue, Pereyra, Carrillo, Okaka

West Ham United: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Kouyate, Obiang; Arnautovic, Lanzini, Carroll
Subs: Adrian, Masuaku, Rice, Fernandes, Quina, Sakho, Martinez

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
