Live Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Ham - as it happened

Watford have ended a run of three successive defeats by registering a 2-0 win over West Ham United.
Goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison ensured that the Hornets move up to eighth place in the Premier League table, while the Hammers remain in the relegation zone.
David Moyes watched on as his team squandered three clear-cut chances in his first game in charge, but the Scot will take the positives from a much-improved display.
Find out how all of the action unfolded at Vicarage Road courtesy of Sports Mole's minute-by-minute updates below.
WATFORD SUBSTITUTES: Karnezis, Prodl, Holebas, Capoue, Pereyra, Carrillo, Okaka
WEST HAM UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Adrian, Masuaku, Rice, Fernandes, Quina, Sakho, Martinez
WATFORD XI: Gomes; Mariappa, Kabasele, Britos; Femenia, Cleverley, Doucoure, Zeegelaar; Hughes, Richarlison; Gray
WEST HAM UNITED XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Kouyate, Obiang; Arnautovic, Lanzini, Carroll
