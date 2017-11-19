Chelsea keeping tabs on Richarlison?

New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea join race to sign Watford winger Richarlison

Chelsea are believed to be keeping tabs on Watford winger Richarlison, who has impressed in the Premier League since his summer move from Brazilian side Fluminense.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 14:30 UK

Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing Watford winger Richarlison, according to reports.

The 20-year-old swapped Fluminense for Vicarage Road in the summer for a fee in the region of £13m and has adapted quickly to the Premier League, scoring four goals in 12 appearances.

Richarlison's goals and performances have helped Watford to ninth place in the table ahead of their league encounter with West Ham United on Sunday.

According to The Sun, the Brazilian caught the eye of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte during the Hornets' 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge last month.

Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be interested in Richarlison and may make a move for him should Dele Alli depart the club next year.

Richarlison in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
