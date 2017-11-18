Antonio Conte leaps to the defence of under-fire West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis, insisting that he is "a really good manager" who can turn things around.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has suggested that West Bromwich Albion should stand by Tony Pulis as the Welshman has the experience to guide his side back up the Premier League table.

The pressure continues to grow on the former Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss following Saturday afternoon's 4-0 thumping at home to the defending champions.

West Brom are now without a win since the opening fortnight of the campaign, losing four in a row and picking up four points from the last 30 on offer.

Pulis reportedly has one match to save his job, with Tottenham Hotspur away up next for his side, but Conte believes that Albion would be wrong to sack the 59-year-old.

"Tony Pulis is a really good manager with great experience," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "He was the manager of many teams and his team is very difficult to face, always.

"The game became easy but it wasn't. From the start of the season, there has been a lot of pressure on us, never mind Tony Pulis. Every team has pressure. They are a good team and they can find the right solution."

West Brom's only home league win in their last 10, spanning the last eight months, came on August 19 against Burnley.