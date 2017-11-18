Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
Attendance: 23,592
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-4
Chelsea

Rondon (54'), Yacob (89')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Morata (17'), Hazard (23', 62'), Alonso (38')
Hazard (19'), Fabregas (50'), Morata (90')

Antonio Conte delighted with Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard link-up

Conte delighted with Morata, Hazard link-up
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata are now playing at 100% fitness, having seen both men impress in the win over West Brom.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 19:29 UK

Antonio Conte has talked up the blossoming partnership between Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata after the attacking duo scored three goals between them in Chelsea's 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Hazard took the Man of the Match accolade with his impressive all-round showing at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon, as the Blues picked up their fourth Premier League victory in a row.

The Belgium international played a part in Morata's opener - his ninth goal since joining from Real Madrid in the summer - while wing-back Marcos Alonso was also on the scoresheet in the one-sided match.

Conte was particularly pleased with his attacking players on the back of this latest victory, admitting that he would have liked to have had both Hazard and Morata on the field together much sooner at the start of the campaign.

"We performed very well," Conte told reporters. "Morata and Hazard have a great link - they are now 100% fit. It is easy to forget that we started the season without Hazard.

"Today Eden played very well. I think he showed a great patience, despite some situations very strong. I played and I understand when you are against these types of players it is difficult to stop them, you try to find a different way to stop them. He has to continue in this way now that he is 100%. He is enjoying to play with us."

Chelsea have now won 10 of their last 12 away games in the Premier League, losing the other two, and they have an unrivalled 118 top-flight points since Conte took charge.

