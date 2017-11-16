Ronaldo, Ramos in Real Madrid row?

Real Madrid duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos are not reportedly 'getting along' at the Santiago Bernabeu as the club endure a tough start to the season.

Spanish source Marca has said that Madrid's 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, as well as the departures of James Rodriguez, Fabio Coentrao and Pepe are both factors in the pair's disagreements.

Speculation linking Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar to the Spanish giants is not believed to have helped, either.

"The players who have arrived have a lot of potential but Pepe, [Alvaro] Morata, James, made us stronger, but those who are here today are younger," Ronaldo said following the defeat to Tottenham.

"Everyone has their opinion, but I think it's a bit of an advantage because when we won the two Super Cups nobody remembered and we were the same," Ramos told El Larguero in response.

The Spanish source also add that Ramos has twice angered Ronaldo on separate occasions.

The current Champions League holders are already eight points behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga after just 11 games as the club travel to city rivals Atletico on Saturday.