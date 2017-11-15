Sergio Ramos: 'Ronaldo's future is unclear'

Sergio Ramos says that he is unsure what the future holds for Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked with a summer exit from the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has admitted that he has no idea whether Cristiano Ronaldo intends to remain at the club beyond the end of the season.

The Portugal international appeared to angle for a move away from the Bernabeu during the summer transfer window, having grown upset by a lack of protection when targeted by Spanish tax authorities.

Ronaldo stuck around in the Spanish capital, but fresh reports earlier this week suggested that the club's all-time leading goalscorer has informed president Florentino Perez that he wants out in 2018.

Asked about the ongoing speculation regarding his teammate's future, a blunt Ramos told reporters: "Cristiano is leaving? Ask him, I don't know about these things."

Ronaldo, under contract until 2021, has scored 414 goals in 407 appearances for the European champions since arriving from Manchester United in 2009.