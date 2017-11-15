Casemiro: 'Neymar always welcome at Madrid'

Casemiro hopes to see Neymar in a Real Madrid shirt one day, but says that his Brazil teammate "is happy" at Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has insisted that Brazil teammate Neymar "will always be welcome" at the Bernabeu, despite his Barcelona connection.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a shock return to Spanish football with Madrid, just three months after quitting Camp Nou to join Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking £198m deal.

Neymar is said to have fallen out with manager Unai Emery and a number of his teammates, leading to suggestions that Los Blancos - potentially in the market for a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement - could turn to the superstar forward.

Casemiro would be more than happy to see his compatriot make the switch next summer, telling COPE: "He's a star. He knows what he's doing. He's a great player and he'll always be welcome at Real Madrid. I hope he comes, but he's happy at his club."

Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos also recently rolled out the red carpet for Neymar, hinting that the Brazilian has paved the way for a future move to the Spanish capital by first joining PSG.