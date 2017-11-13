Nacho: 'We miss Pepe's experience'

Real Madrid centre-back Nacho admits that the Spanish and European champions 'miss Pepe's experience'.

Pepe spent 10 seasons with Los Blancos - making 334 appearances - before leaving to join Turkish giants Bestikas on a free transfer at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The Portuguese helped Real Madrid win a La Liga and Champions League double last season, but the Madrid outfit have struggled for consistency in the early stages of the 2017-18 campaign, and already sit eight points off the top of La Liga.

Nacho has benefited from Pepe's exit when it comes to moving up the pecking order, but the Spaniard has conceded that his team miss the "experience" that the 34-year-old provided.

"I learnt so much from Pepe and we miss his experience," Nacho told Cadena Ser.

Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Jesus Vallejo and Nacho are currently Real Madrid's four first-team centre-backs.