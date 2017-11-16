Unai Emery rules out Neymar exit

New Transfer Talk header

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery dismisses the possibility of world-record signing Neymar leaving the club amid reported interest from Real Madrid.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 14:44 UK

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has ruled out the possibility of Neymar leaving the club.

The Brazilian winger smashed the previous world-record transfer fee when he joined PSG from Barcelona for £200m during the summer, but his early months in the French capital have been dogged by off-field issues.

Reports have suggested that Neymar has already fallen out with Edinson Cavani and Emery, leading him to tell former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique that he regrets leaving the Camp Nou.

More recently the 25-year-old has been linked with another blockbuster move, this time to Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid, but Emery insists that he is going nowhere.

"When we took him (from Barcelona) it was with one precise goal, the club and the president want him to stay and he's going to stay here," he told reporters.

"All footballers are men before being footballers. I speak to Neymar, and it's that which is more important than rumours.

"Adapting is different for each player and more or less quick. We're doing everything to help him to adapt as well as possible. But the most important thing is the pitch and his performances there."

Neymar has directly contributed to 18 goals in just 12 appearances for PSG this season, scoring 11 and creating seven more.

Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
Your Comments
