Arsenal, Chelsea join race for Luke Shaw?

Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly join the race to sign Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, who could be allowed to leave Old Trafford in January.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has reportedly started to attract interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Shaw has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with the 22-year-old making just two appearances - both in the EFL Cup - this season.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a January move to either former club Southampton or Fenerbahce but according to The Telegraph, both the Gunners and the Blues could potentially make an approach.

Chelsea have been interested in Shaw in the past and as it stands, out-of-favour Kenedy is currently acting as back-up to Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

Arsenal have both Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac who can play on the flank, but Monreal - who will be 32 early next year - has recently been used in the centre.