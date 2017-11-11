New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal, Chelsea join race to sign Manchester United defender Luke Shaw?

Arsenal, Chelsea join race for Luke Shaw?
© SilverHub
Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly join the race to sign Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, who could be allowed to leave Old Trafford in January.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 10:47 UK

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has reportedly started to attract interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Shaw has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with the 22-year-old making just two appearances - both in the EFL Cup - this season.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a January move to either former club Southampton or Fenerbahce but according to The Telegraph, both the Gunners and the Blues could potentially make an approach.

Chelsea have been interested in Shaw in the past and as it stands, out-of-favour Kenedy is currently acting as back-up to Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

Arsenal have both Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac who can play on the flank, but Monreal - who will be 32 early next year - has recently been used in the centre.

Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Read Next:
Fenerbahce show interest in Luke Shaw?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luke Shaw, Marcos Alonso, Kenedy, Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Manchester United to extend contracts of four players?
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Manchester United agree to sign Benfica forward Umaro Embalo?
 Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Arsenal, Chelsea join race to sign Manchester United defender Luke Shaw?
Jones off injured in England friendlyAtletico show interest in Ander Herrera?Bierhoff hints at Goretzka move to PLMan United join race to sign Arthur Melo?Shaw 'not interested in Fenerbahce move'
Pogba 'trains with United's reserves'Jose Mourinho 'planning for future'Man United, Chelsea keen on Pellegrini?Arsenal 'want £30m from United for Ozil'Young: 'I never considered Man Utd exit'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Arsenal, Chelsea join race to sign Manchester United defender Luke Shaw?
 Julian Draxler in action during the World Cup qualifier between Northern Ireland and Germany on October 5, 2017
Arsenal 'targeting Julian Draxler in Alexis Sanchez swap deal'
 Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
Roy Hodgson denies Crystal Palace Jack Wilshere link
Chelsea begin talks with teenage striker?Juventus keen on Bellerin, Di Maria?Arsenal 'want £30m from United for Ozil'Hodgson wants Jack Wilshere at Palace?West Ham 'to sell youth for transfer funds'
Dixon: 'Sanchez, Ozil should leave'Jack Wilshere: 'I am happy at Arsenal'Wilshere: 'Arsenal must bounce back'Giroud plays down injury concernsAlex Iwobi takes sly dig at Arsene Wenger
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Watford manager Gianfranco Zola celebrates a goal from his side against Bournemouth on August 28, 2013
Report: Gianfranco Zola in frame to replace Michael Emenalo
 Alvaro Morata complains during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on November 5, 2017
Alvaro Morata talks up Real Madrid return
 Antonio Conte cuts a frustrated figure during the Champions League group game between Roma and Chelsea on October 31, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain 'target Antonio Conte'
Dennis Wise confirmed for 'I'm A Celebrity'Bayern willing to sell Vidal in summer?Arsenal, Chelsea join race for Luke Shaw?Lampard: 'Chelsea return would be a dream'Luiz suffers knock in Chelsea training
Hazard: 'De Bruyne best player in league'Man United join race to sign Arthur Melo?Loftus-Cheek: 'I had to get out of Chelsea'Drinkwater's England future 'in doubt'Real interested in David Luiz deal?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Southampton News
Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Arsenal, Chelsea join race to sign Manchester United defender Luke Shaw?
 Mauricio Pellegrino observes the action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Mauricio Pellegrino: 'Southampton deserve more points'
 Stevan Jovetic of Manchester City celebrates scoring the second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on August 25, 2014
Southampton eye Stevan Jovetic?
Van Dijk: 'I am happy at Southampton'Pellegrino: 'Burnley defeat is painful'Sean Dyche hails "fantastic" victoryResult: Vokes fires Burnley into top sixTeam News: Chris Wood back for Burnley
Man City to make new Bertrand approach?Luke Shaw keen on Southampton return?Injured Lemina to miss Burnley clashYoshida: Van Dijk "comfortable" at SaintsPellegrino: 'We did well in tight game'
> Southampton Homepage
More Fenerbahce News
Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Arsenal, Chelsea join race to sign Manchester United defender Luke Shaw?
 Luciano Narsingh of PSV Eindhoven in action during the UEFA Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Estoril Praia at the Philips Stadium on September 18, 2014
Fenerbahce keen to sign Swansea City winger Luciano Narsingh?
 Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Luke Shaw 'not interested in Fenerbahce move'
Fenerbahce show interest in Luke Shaw?This weekend's biggest games in world footballMesut Ozil confident of Man United move?Wenger hopeful over Mesut Ozil dealRobin van Persie to re-join Feyenoord?
Ozil only willing to join PL, La Liga giants?Report: Blind keen on Fenerbahce moveInter lead Man United in race for Ozil?Van Persie, Ozyakup feud continuesInter president reveals Ozil interest
> Fenerbahce Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1110103873131
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd117222351823
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs117222071323
4Chelsea117131910922
5Liverpool115422117419
6Arsenal116142016419
7Burnley11542109119
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield11434813-515
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle114251010014
12Leicester CityLeicester113441616013
13Southampton11344911-213
14Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
15Everton113261022-1211
16West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom11245914-510
17Bournemouth11317714-710
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea11227713-68
20Crystal Palace11119422-184
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 